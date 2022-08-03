Jonathan Scott talks about how to become an “Insta-dad” for two children of girlfriend Zooey Deschanel: “One big happy family”

All in the family! Soon after Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel fell in love, he found himself in a whole new world — fatherhood.

“Family is very important to us and we have two children,” the 44—year-old Property Brothers Entertainment star told Wednesday, August 3, referring to Deschanel’s two children. “They come all the time with their nephews, nieces and all their friends — they all play together. I can only imagine that when Parker [Drew Scott’s twin son by his wife Linda Fan] gets older, it will be one big happy family.”

Jonathan and the 42-year-old “New Girl” graduate publicly announced their romance in October 2019 after they met on the set of a karaoke car together with their siblings: 44-year-old Drew and Emily Deschanel. Since then, the Canadian native has become a “bonus father” for 7-year-old Elsie and 5-year-old Charlie, whom Zoe shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, after he previously felt that fatherhood was in his future.

“We were shooting one of our shows in Toronto, finished filming and threw a party for our whole team,” he recalled to ET on Wednesday. “At this party we had a Tarot card reader, and we thought: “It’s going to be fun.” Everyone will like it.”

He continued: “When she was making my cards, she was like, ‘Oh, yeah. You’ll be a father within a year.” And I was like, “[You] lack key information,” [because] I wasn’t even dating anyone at the time. Three months later, I met Zooey. Then we started dating without even thinking about it, until suddenly I became an insta-dad.”

The (500) Days of Summer actress previously admired Jonathan and Cookie, 50, in a joint Father’s Day tribute earlier this year.

“I am so glad that there are two wonderful guys in my children’s lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik,” Zooey captioned a rare family photo of her daughter and son with a film producer and Jonathan in June.

The Elf star and Texas native have been married for almost four years, welcoming Elsie and Charlie in 2015 and 2017 respectively. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2019 that the couple had split up before their divorce was finalized almost a year later.

“After much discussion and much reflection, we decided that it was better for us to be friends, business partners and parents, rather than life partners,” the former exes told us at the time. “We remain committed to our business, our values and, above all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

After their breakup, Zooey moved on to the HGTV personality. When their romance blossomed, they even built their “dream” house in California.

“I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world,” the actress told Us exclusively in June 2021. “So I was just really lucky. I’m just trying to be as nice as he is. And it works. …I have the best boyfriend in the world!”

In addition to helping raise his beloved’s two children, Jonathan also hopes to become a “cool” uncle for his brothers’ kids.

“When [Parker] gets a little older, I’ll spoil this kid,” the “It Takes Two” co—creator jokingly told ET about little Drew, who was born in June. “[I’ll] pump him up with sugar [and] send him home. It’s going to be great.”