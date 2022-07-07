Jonathan Scott recalls how much he flirted with Zooey Deschanel on TV when they first met, and talks about the moment he conquered her

It’s been three years since Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel first met on the set of an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV+. The couple managed to maintain their relationship, despite the fact that they survived a pandemic filled with Hollywood romances and breakups, as well as an incredibly busy schedule. But watching their love story unfold on TV was only half the story, as Scott recalled how much he flirted with his now girlfriend and how he conquered her.

The beloved couple gave a rare look at their relationship for the Bustle profile for the 500 Days of Summer actress. Deschanel was especially careful about the couple’s personal life, even chiding her boyfriend for sharing a rare photo. But the home renovation star and his actress girlfriend gave more information about what happened during the Carpool Karaoke episode. Scott said that there was even more flirting on his part than the audience saw:

I tell everyone who asks, “Oh, don’t worry. I know I’m dating.” I was flirting so much that they had to edit it.

It was quite obvious from the episode that Deschanel and the audience were getting what the HGTV star was suppressing. Scott had to take advantage of this opportunity. He seemed to have fallen in love with a Hollywood actress from the very beginning. Therefore, he wanted her to know that he was interested not only in driving an SUV with popular hits.

Despite the fact that sparks flew during their first interaction, there was a small glitch on their way to the couple. Immediately after filming, Scott went to the Rocky Mountains, where there was no cellular connection. So, the “New Girl” star thought that the “Property Brothers” star had disappeared after there had been no calls or messages for four days. The TV home makeover guru must have calmed his sweetheart’s anxiety when he revealed the smooth move he made in his first text message.

The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video that I recorded for a Canadian country song that she mentioned to me. She’s like, “Oh, this guy likes me.” And since then, we’ve literally been talking every single day. It’s been the best three years of my life.

Scott’s gesture shouldn’t be too surprising, given that Deschanel loved Los Angeles and Zillow from the very beginning. The attention to the details of the conversation proved that the Celebrity IOU host wanted to impress the TV and film actress in any possible way, including performing a little-known Canadian country song.

Despite the fact that the relationship seemed easy, Deschanel was honest that dating another celebrity was difficult because of the biased opinions of viewers. This does not mean that she loves him less, as the actress honored the memory of Scott and her ex-husband Jacob Penchenik on Father’s Day. While fans were waiting for the couple’s engagement, they are currently busy building their dream home. Thus, without Carpool Karaoke, the duo would not be engaged right now.

Meanwhile, both stars are currently busy with their busy schedules. Zooey Deschanel will appear in the musical drama Wild Dreams and the film adaptation of the classic children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon. Jonathan Scott is currently starring in Celebrity IOU, which will premiere its third season later this year. You can check out the CinemaBlend TV program for 2022 to be aware of significant television premieres.