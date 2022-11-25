Jonathan Majors Was Ripped for Creed III, But His Training Schedule for Kang in Ant-Man 3 Sounds Crazy

The release schedule of new films for 2023 is about to be disrupted, as Jonathan Majors will be dying in many ways. Majors has already aroused internet thirst with his physique for Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III, but compared to this man’s training schedule for the Marvel cinematic universe, it seems like nothing.

Apparently, the Major had to give his all to play Kang the Conqueror in the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania”. It’s fitting that Jonathan Majors revealed this fact during an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he was promoting his new movie, “Devotion.” When Kimmel asked Jonathan about how he enjoyed playing the role of the MCU’s new big villain, the late-night host said he would like to have the honor of playing Kang the Conqueror. After sharing his experience, Majors told Kimmel what made him retract his statement:

Yeah, that’s great, that’s great. I wonder if you would be just as happy being Kang the Conqueror when you have to wake up at 4:30 and go to the gym and then return to the gym at 7.

Waking up at 4:30 in the morning is already something that probably makes most people think, so just going to the gym already feels like two strokes. To float over the plate and strike the third blow is the moment when Jonathan Majors admitted that he had to return to the gym again at the age of 7. the world of this fact is very simple.

You have to imagine that a person who made a splash in such projects as “Five Bloods” and “Lovecraft’s Country” could not be more pumped up than he already was. Creed III has done a pretty good job of creating an actor in very good shape. Everyone on the Internet knew about it as soon as photos from the set of Creed III began to leak. It’s funny, but that’s when MCU heartthrob Simu Liu himself noticed this fact, which was enough for him to admit that future Avengers have a problem with this new challenger.

Training in the gym, which includes two separate morning stops, is a serious matter. So perhaps Simu Liu understands something when it comes to how great the chances of Earth’s most powerful heroes are against Jonathan Majors’ conquering brawn. At least they seem to have an advantage that Adonis Creed doesn’t have, as the Creed III trailer showed a much more menacing version of the Majors vowing revenge on boxing champion Michael B. Jordan.

Of course, it’s only a matter of time before Jonathan Majors begins his reign of Kang the Conqueror, which has only just begun thanks to the first season of Loki. You can prepare for his universal revenge with a Disney+ subscription, as the Marvel cinematic universe is mostly located in this convenient location. Meanwhile, Majors fans can see the actor at Devotion this weekend and at Creed III on March 3, 2023.