Jonathan Majors Reveals the Secret of How to Play Kang Variants in the MCU

The star of the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” Jonathan Majors reveals his secret of playing in different versions of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic universe. The MCU Phase 4 introduced multiverse variants when the first season of Loki premiered in 2021. Garfield) played a central role in the movie “Spider-Man: There is no way home.” “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” took this concept one step further when it showed the disastrous consequences of the intervention of Wanda (Elizabeth Olson) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in their variants in other universes.

In addition to the multiverse, the first season of Loki also introduced Major to the MCU as “The One Who Stays.” In the finale of the first season of “Loki”, The One Who Remained revealed that he created TVA to prevent the branching of timelines into the multiverse and the disclosure of their reality from being conquered by one of his variants. Although this name is not explicitly mentioned in Loki, the One who remains is a variant of Kang the Conqueror, who will replace Thanos as the main villain of the MCU in Phases 5 and Phase 6. The Majors will also portray Kang when he is introduced in the first Phase 5 film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania.

At the moment, the Major already has two confirmed Kang options to juggle in his head, but the MCU actor isn’t worried about keeping them straight. In an interview with Collider at SDCC 2022, Majors shared his secret of playing different variants. Majors compared this task to playing sports, saying that he forgets the past and focuses on telling a story. Check out his full comment below:

“I would say that I grew up in Texas and played sports. The best thing about sports when you play point guard or quarterback is that a good quarterback or point guard has amnesia. good games, they don’t remember bad games, they just remember that they have to play the game. That’s how I feel about these guys. I’m just playing a script. Telling a story. That’s how it happens.”

The Major’s strategy for depicting Kang may seem simple, but it remains to be seen whether it works to distinguish Kang variants from each other. Until now, variants of the MCU multiverse that were portrayed by the same actor had only shades of differences between the variants. For example, the behavior of Doctor Strange 616 and his variant corrupted by Darkhold in the Multiverse of Madness differ only in the best restraint of 616, and Wands 838 and 616 seemed to have identical personalities if Billy and Tommy existed on Earth-616. . However, the Comic-Con teaser for “Ant-Man 3” showed only a glimpse of Kang from the Majors, so it’s too early to tell how much Kang and Whoever Stays will be different.

Although Majors’ appearance in Loki was brief, there is no doubt that he will play a more important role in future MCU projects. Since Kang is confirmed in Ant-Man 3 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the Major villain clearly won’t be killed as quickly as in the first season finale of Loki, and the actor can demonstrate how his strategy works. It will also be interesting to see how Kang from the MCU interprets the main villain of the comics. Majors will next return to the MCU as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania.