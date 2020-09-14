Jonathan Majors is al MCU in the película “Ant-Man 3”

Actor Jonathan Majors will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one of the most anticipated films.

After a star turn on the hit HBO series Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors is now set to make his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a big way.

Majors has been cast in one of the lead roles in the upcoming Ant-Man movie alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. The studio had no comment, but sources close to the project say he is likely to play supervillain Kang the Conqueror.

Sources add that, as with so many new characters in the MCU, there could be a twist in the way the character appears in future films, but as of now he is likely to be one of the main villains in the next installment. of the franchise.

Peyton Reed, who directed the first films, returns to direct the last installment, with Jeff Loveness writing the script. Marvel Studios director Kevin Feige will produce.

Although he may be used differently in the movie, in the comics, Kang is a time traveling entity and had battles with everyone from Thor to Spider-Man to the entire Avengers team.

Jonathan Majors lands important roles

The summer of 2020 has been a good one for Majors both on the film front and on television. He began starring in Spike Lee’s epic war drama Da 5 Bloods, where he played one of the sons of the Army unit who ventures back to Vietnam on his quest for his golden fortune and the fallen squad leader.

It followed with Lovecraft Country, created by Misha Greene and produced by Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams. The series premiered in August and broke digital records for the network.

Prior to these projects, Majors received praise for his 2019 film The Last Black Man In San Francisco, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The film marked Majors’s first leading role, for which he was nominated for a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor and a Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Majors stars in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, where he plays outlaw Nat Love and is currently in production. He was also cast to star in Black Label Media’s Devotion. Majors is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen. Do you think Jonathan Majors will do a good job as a villain in the MCU?



