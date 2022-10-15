Jonathan Majors from Creed III on How His Character’s Chiseled Physique is Related to Injury

The Lovecraft Country star wants you to know that his transformation is more than just a delight for the eyes.

The last few years have been huge for Jonathan Majors. After his breakthrough 2019 film, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” the actor is on his way to another level of star power. From the Emmy—nominated role in the HBO series “Lovecraft’s Land” to the role of the next big villain of the Thanos level, Kang the Conqueror, in a variety of already announced upcoming Marvel films – it seems that there is not too big a role for the actor. Perhaps one of his most anticipated roles is in the upcoming Creed III. Ever since photos from the filming of the actor’s new chiseled physique The Harder They Fall leaked, the Internet has been hungry for majors, but the reason why his character is in such great shape has a deeper meaning.

The actor recently gave an interview to Men’s Health, where he shared that there is more behind his physical transformation than just a willingness to fight in the ring. The actor says that there are reasons why a person builds his body, and that his Creed III character, Anderson Dame, has turned his trauma and sense of loss into a deadly weapon. The actor said:

There are certain reasons why you build your body. The Lady’s body was built from losses. He had lost something, and it was this hole that made him work the way he worked. When you see a Lady’s body, you think, “Oh, that makes sense.” You don’t look like that and enjoy life.

This is a fascinating look at the Major’s character in the upcoming film. That’s because while we know some things about Creed III, many plot details related to the sequel are scarce. Suppose we extrapolate the actor’s comments a bit. In this case, it seems that the Lady and Adonis Creed will have a similar experience and trajectory as the fighters, one of which will focus on trauma and possibly legacy. This should set us up as an audience for an exciting and multi-layered confrontation between the two characters.

Since Creed entered the ring in 2015, it has been interesting to watch the series breathe new life into the then dormant Rocky franchise, and at the same time begin to stand on its own two feet. The first film, while still largely its own movie, relied heavily on Rocky as a character to attract old fans. Despite the fact that the second film was still strong and strong, it introduced one of Rocky’s past opponents, Ivan Drago, which made the audience feel comfortable and nostalgic. It looks like Jonathan Majors’ villain won’t rely on the iconography of Rocky’s past to become a compelling character, but will forge his own path, just like the movie itself.

Although the star of the original “Rocky” Sylvester Stallone says that he knows what will happen in the sequel to “Creed”, he repeated that he does not participate and will not appear in the film, but wishes the filmmakers all the best. Creed III marks the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who replaced the director of the OG franchise and the head of Black Panther, Ryan Coogler and Stephen Capel Jr., who shot Creed II.

Jonathan Majors can be seen next in the 2023 movie schedule as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania, when it hits theaters on February 17, and in Creed III on March 3. Until then, you can watch his MCU debut. in the first season of Loki with a Disney+ subscription.