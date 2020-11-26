Jonathan Kent’s death was even more painful.

The fifth installment of Smallville surprised all fans in a drastic twist where Clark Kent’s adoptive father (Tom Welling) dies, however the biggest shock was that he did not die of a heart attack as would be anticipated.

The big event occurred in Smallville episode 100 called “Reckoning” where instead of dying in a fatal heart attack, his death was closely linked to poor decision making and mistakes by Clark Kent.

Specifically, with the deal he made with Jor-El in Smallville where it took place after Clark Kent dies and Jor-El warns him that someone close to him will be changed to complete the cycle of life.

However, the one who was destined to pay with his life for Clark’s was Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk), but Clark Kent tried to undo everything by traveling in time, unfortunately death fell on someone even closer, Jonathan Kent.

However, the aftermath could be seen in the Smallville season 2 finale when Jonathan made a deal with Jor-El where he briefly had Kryptonian powers but further weakening his body, all to save Clark Kent.

Something that was seen simply as grief over the loss of a family member was deeper and more painful for Clark Kent in Smallville, understood as Jor-El said that it would be his “darkest hour”.



