Jonas Neubauer, seven-time Tetris world champion, dies

The seven-time champion has died at 39 years of age due to a medical emergency, leaving behind a life model and several Guinness records.

A legend is leaving, and also we are leaving before our time. Jonas Neubauer, seven-time champion of the Classic Tetris World Championship, died on January 5 at the age of 39 “due to a medical emergency,” as his closest associates have announced through social networks and the Discord channel. Neubauer’s own.

The eternal champion had been playing Tetris since he was six years old and had been proclaimed the winner of the game’s top competition for four consecutive editions (2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013). In 2014 he was defeated for the first time and had to settle for second place, but far from collapsing and ending his career, Neubauer made a show of willpower, punched the table and, based on dedication, got another three peat, winning in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In 2018 he ended up losing the final with a promise of 16 years, and he took everything but bad, as the following video shows:

The Tetris World Championship page itself has referred to him as “an absolute benchmark of positivity and humility.” Since that loss, Neubauer has been setting Guinness records for the highest scoring game and the least time needed to reach 300,000 points. “I was always intrigued by the simplicity of Tetris,” he acknowledged to Tetris.com a few years ago. “And I always enjoyed the fact of playing against the game itself and not against other players. My older brothers were great at chess and I never really liked facing them. Tetris was my alternative ”.

The news has shocked the huge Tetris community, whose formula is still valid and has been revitalized with recent installments such as Tetris Effect: Connected, PuyoPuyo Tetris or Tetris 99. Jonas Neubauer was also a Twitch streamer for years, and on his channel (NubbinsGoody) shared some of his workouts and was followed by more than 25,000 people. Ibai Llanos himself has been devastated by the loss after the crossover between the two a few years ago. The MeriStation team joins in condolences. Goodbye, Jonas. Rest in peace.