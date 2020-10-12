Jonas Brothers is preparing an interactive virtual concert

The Jonas Brothers arrived with a great surprise, they are preparing a virtual concert in which the fans can participate.

The Jonas Brothers are hosting their own virtual concert this winter, and you can help run the show. Fans will get a front row seat with a backstage experience during the concert on December 3.

They can vote on the song list by leaving suggestions in real time through the comment section, where custom hashtags come to life and activate visual effects on their screens. Online concert goers can also select their favorite camera angles and unlock digital memories of the show to share on social media and personalize the experience.

The JoBros will perform under the Lenovo Yoga brand and the new immersive interactive program For All Creators on the Intel Evo platform announced on Tuesday (October 13). Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB), the brand association division of Universal Music Group, created the initiative.

“We always say this, but we really have the best fans and we’ve been looking for opportunities to creatively engage them,” the Jonas Brothers told Billboard in an exclusive statement.

“Partnering with Lenovo is a way to work with them on a new level as they will be directly involved in an upcoming immersive experience, from helping to design products to selecting our track list. With artist tours currently on hold We can’t wait to get back together to perform and bring a little more happiness during the holiday season. ”

Fans can design the official Jonas Brothers posters

But before fans help run their dream show, Lenovo and Intel Evo are asking creators to submit original artwork that could be selected as official designs for the limited-edition concert poster, images, and merchandise. as part of the Lenovo Yoga Creators Contest.

The official website of the contest is now available and will be valid until October 30. Winners will be notified on November 6.

“In today’s mobile environment, where the lines between work and play are increasingly blurred, technology is critical to maintaining efficiency and productivity, but it also inspires and increases our creativity,” said Matthew Zielinski, president of Lenovo. North America, in a press release.

“For All Creators and Lenovo’s partnership with the Jonas Brothers is a perfect fit for the Yoga line. Creatives of all skill levels, whether they are a globally recognized artist or an emerging designer, understand the importance of having the right technological tools to feed their passion “he added.

In addition to having their designs selected, the winners will also receive a Lenovo Yoga laptop autographed by JoBros themselves. But that’s not all: a select group of winners and other contest participants will have the opportunity to video chat with Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas prior to the virtual concert.

The Burnin' It Up mood playlist is live people!

“During these extraordinary times, the opportunity to strategize and partner with Lenovo has been motivating and exciting,” said LJ Gutierrez, general manager of brand partnerships at UMGB, in a statement.

“The music industry is constantly evolving and we are proud to create an experience with Lenovo that gives fans the opportunity to interact and connect with the Jonas Brothers.”



