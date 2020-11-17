Jonah’s ex’s return to drama revealed after Amy’s departure

It’s not all sadness in Superstore season 6, as it has been revealed that we will see Jonah’s ex, Kelly, trying to calm the departure of the character Amy Sosa.

A few days ago, TVLine confirmed the return for season 6 of actress Kelly Stables, who played Jonah Simms’ ex, Kelly Watson.

No further details have been revealed about it, but her return could take place in episode 7 of season 6 of Superstore, which will be called “The Trough.”

This episode will take place in early January 2021, so far it has not been confirmed if the role of actress Kelly Stables will be as a recurring or main character

The producers of the series seem to be putting a complete twist on the series, with the departure of America Ferrera with her character Amy. Because they have no intention of leaving Jonah single for long.

Next Thursday we will see a new episode of season 6 of Superstore on NBC television.



