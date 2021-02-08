Jonah Byrde star reveals new season photos

Season 4 of Ozark is currently preparing for its new installment, so young actor Skylar Gaertner shared behind-the-scenes images with actress Julia Garner, surprising all viewers with the new look.

Ozark fans have watched the Byrdes’ youngest son grow from a modest, shy boy to a brave, vengeful, and business-savvy teenager. Both Gaertner and Garner have been mainstays in the Ozark cast from the beginning.

Similarly, with Ruth, hers from her time on the show has seen her face obstacle after obstacle, maturing into a hardened and loyal figure, as she endures her fair share of heartbreak along the way.

The bond and friendship that both actors have created has grown over the years, so the young actor shared some photos for the actress’s birthday behind the recordings of season 4 of Ozark.

“Happy birthday Julia!”

In the pictures you can see Garner in the complete outfit of Ruth Langmore, with curly hairstyle and a warm jacket. While she wore her face masks to prevent COVID.

Everyone is looking forward to Season 4, which a popular fan theory advises her and her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) to cut ties with sociopath Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) once and for all. .