Jon Gruden’s Lawyer Speaks out: The Reaction of the NFL World – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

Jon Gruden’s attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner released a statement about his client on Wednesday afternoon.

While the congressional hearings on the case of Dan Snyder were taking place, Hosmer-Henner defended Gruden and said that his hearing was important not only for him, but also for many others.

“Jon Gruden’s fight is important not only for himself, but also for many other people, and there will be no real responsibility until the illegal actions of the NFL are no longer discussed behind closed doors,” part of the statement reads.

Grudin filed a lawsuit against the NFL a few months ago and claims that the league leaked his racist and misogynistic comments in his emails to try to get him fired.

On the other hand, the NFL claims Gruden is to blame for his emails.

NFL fans are curious about how this case will go further.

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last October after these emails surfaced.