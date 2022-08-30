Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni hope to get One Mandalorian Cameo of All time

Although we’ve only seen two seasons of “Mandalorian,” the 16 episodes that aired on Disney+ had a huge number of cameos and special appearances—with actors like John Leguizamo, Michael Bean, Titus Welliver, Paul Soon-hyun Lee and Mark. Hamill suddenly appears. This is a tradition that we hope will continue in the third season of the beloved Star Wars series… but there is one particular person that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are trying to present in front of the camera, and this is the creator of the entire series. Franchise: George Lucas.

Entertainment Weekly published a video of interviews with Mandalorian writers/producers, and the duo were asked about episodes they would like to see in the future of the great Disney+ show. The filmmakers stopped, remembering all the great people who had already been in the series, including Amy Sedaris and Werner Herzog, but in the end Jon Favreau found the right answer:

George Lucas. That would be the best cameo.

The answer drew laughter from Dave Filoni, who then subtly reminded the creator of The Mandalorian that technically George Lucas had already played a character in the Star Wars universe. The writer/director has a cameo role in the 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (the last film he directed), and his role has been identified as Baron Papanoid.

Listening to Favreau’s answer, Filoni suggested that George Lucas might have been a relative of Baron Papanoides, referring to the fact that the events described in “Mandalorian” take place about 30 years after the events in “Revenge of the Sith”. Said Filoni,

He must be the son of Baron Papanoida or something like that. I don’t know. I wouldn’t even speculate on it. It’s hard for me to imagine what this day will be like.

Dave Filoni looked radiant, even thinking about shooting a scene with George Lucas in “Mandalorian,” and it was clearly the look that Jon Favreau caught when he started talking about Filoni’s wonderful relationship with the creator of “Star Wars.” He said that he personally had some “wonderful conversations” with his favorite director, but he admits that the connection between Filoni and Lucas is quite different:

Well, he was on set when Dave was directing, so I like watching Dave and George together. George, I have a lot of respect for him, I’m very lucky that I had wonderful conversations during which I learned a lot, but when I see Dave and George Lucas together, it’s like a whole… how long have you been working together? Twelve years?

Responding, Dave Filoni explained that he had the opportunity to work with George Lucas for more than a decade, and he clearly felt happy having such an experience:

Close to that, yes. At least 10. It was a master class. Every day was a master class, so I try to apply it every day and pass on what I learned. This is the Jedi experience I’ve had.

Judging by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s comments, it doesn’t look like viewers can expect George Lucas to appear in the season 3 episode of “Mandalorian,” but Favreau confirmed to CinemaBlend at Star Wars Celebration 2022 that season 4 has already begun. works, so maybe the legendary director will be able to appear during this screening.

A minute has passed since we last saw the new episode of “Mandalorian” — the second season finale aired on December 18, 2020 — but there are only a few months left to wait, as season 3 will debut in early 2023. While you’re waiting, you can review all the adventures that have unfolded so far in the series with a Disney+ subscription, read about the new release with our guide to the 3rd season of “Mandalorian” and discover the vastness of the franchise with our “Star Wars”. timeline guide.