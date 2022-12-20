Jon Cryer Received a Message From Michael Rosenbaum of “Smallville” After Confirming That Lex Luthor Will Be Remade

“The Arrow Universe” and related shows have undergone a lot of upheaval lately, as fans recently said goodbye to Stargirl and will say goodbye to The Flash in 2023. “Superman and Lois” will be the last remaining show in the franchise, even if it exists outside the world of mainstream programming. This division has a downside for fans, as it seems that the series, despite the fact that it has already chosen one villain from season 3, is looking for a new Lex Luthor, and not Jon Cryer, reprising the role he played in Supergirl. Shortly after confirming that he would not be returning as Luthor, Cryer received a message from Smallville alumnus Michael Rosenbaum.

Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor for seven seasons in The Mysteries of Smallville, shared his sincere feelings with John Cryer after the latter wrote a half-sad post on Twitter about the dismissal of Henry Cavill as Superman. Rosenbaum continued the tweet with a few words of support, which you can see for yourself below:

Henry Cavill and I are gonna go have a drink. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2022

Prior to this tweet, Jon Cryer took to Twitter to confirm that he would not be considered for the role of Lex Luthor in Superman and Lois. The graduate of the TV series “Two and a Half People” explained in his tweets that in February he will shoot his new series. But even if it wasn’t, he wouldn’t have come back, since DC had already informed him of their intentions and that they wanted to direct the character in a different direction.

Fortunately, it seems that Jon Cryer isn’t that upset about this, as he had a humorous response to Michael Rosenbaum. Cryer joked about a secret ritual known only to the actors playing Lex Luthor and that they would have to initiate the next person to portray the iconic bad guy:

When they figure out who the new guy is, we’ll have to get him to take part in Lex Luthor’s carefully crafted top secret deeply humiliating hazing ritual.

I know that Jon Cryer is probably joking here, but if there is some kind of ritual, I really want to know what it is and when it happens for the actor who will supposedly play Lex next. Although the casting decision has not yet been announced, it looks like said person can expect light-hearted taunts from Cryer and Michael Rosenbaum when they are announced.

Michael Rosenbaum contacted fellow actor Lex Luthor at a time when he himself expressed some interest in reprising his character role in James Gunn’s reimagined DC universe. It seems unlikely that the director and newly appointed co-pilot behind the creative leadership of DC Studios will choose Rosenbaum for the role (even if they are close friends). But in a world where Henry Cavill is no longer Superman, who knows what other decisions might be made?

Superman and Lois will return to the CW in March as part of the 2023 TV schedule. With all the changes taking place in DC, it’s hard to say exactly what the future holds for one of DC’s few remaining TV shows, but the upcoming season should still be exciting.