Jon Bon Jovi is “heartbroken” over the death of the first Bon Jovi member. The singer and songwriter honored the first Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Sacha in a post on the social network. He subsequently shared a series of videos featuring John Tuck as a member of the New Jersey band, including an excerpt from his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2018.

Who was Alec John Sach?

John Sach was the first bassist hired for a vital role in the band Bon Jovi.

Born in 1951, John Sach played in a band called The Message with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. He was also a childhood friend of Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres.

Before joining the Bon Jovi band, John Sach was the manager of what used to be called the Jernee Mill Inn. The concert venue later became Hunka Bunka and is now called the Starland Ballroom. Seeing the potential in Jon Bon Jovi, he invited his band Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones play in the club.

After the success of Bon Jovi’s 1984 hit “Runaway”, the band supported the single before recording the band’s first self-titled album.

Subsequently, John Sach was on board, joined by drummer Torres, guitarist Sambora and keyboardist David Bryan. Together, the original line-up will remain for ten years.

Similarly, he played on the first five albums released by the band, from their 1983 self-titled LP to 1992’s “Keep the Faith”.

However, John Sach broke up with Bon Jovi in 1994. He later admitted that being in the band “felt like work, and I didn’t want to work,” the Asbury Park Press reported in 2000.

Moreover, during Bon Jovi’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, John Sach reunited with the band and gave a speech in which he shared his gratitude for participating in the legendary rock and roll band.

“When Jon Bon Jovi called me many years ago and asked me to be in his band, I soon realized how serious he was, and he had a vision that he wanted to lead us to, and I’m too happy to be a part of it. this vision,” he said during the event.

Jon Bon Jovi was “heartbroken” over the death of John Sacha

Bon Jovi shared a post on Instagram in which he paid tribute to his deceased former bandmate.

The artist shared the following message in the comments section of the post: “Alec, you will be missed.”

The statement was followed by the years of birth and death of John Sacha, as well as a video montage.

After that, Bon Jovi released a statement about the death of John Sacha.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of our dear friend Alec John Sacha. He was an original. As one of the founders of Bon Jovi, Alec was an integral part of the formation of the group,” the message reads.

In addition, the artist left the following comments.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other through it. He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see our performance. Alec has always been wild and full of life. Today, these special memories make me smile and bring tears to my eyes. We will miss him very much.”

Fans reacted to the death of John Sacha

Bon Jovi members perform at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

In the comments section of the posts, Bon Jovi fans reacted to the death of John Sacha.

There are no details about the death of Alec John Sacha. He was 70 years old.