Jon Bernthal makes fun of The Punisher’s third season

We’ve seen him in many projects like Ford v Ferrari, Daredevil, Baby Driver, and probably his most successful role as Frank Castle in The Punisher. Now, Bernthal teases what could happen with season three.

In an interview on the Geek House Show, Bernthal states that there is always hope for a third season. He commented on how much acceptance his performance of Frank Castle has received. There has been no official announcement about a third season, but Bernthal is ready for the call, he admitted that the character of Frank is always present in him.

When Netflix and Marvel Studios parted ways, it happened that Disney decided to host its own streaming service, The Punisher series was canceled. But now that Marvel is solely in charge of what happens to Frank Castle, the series could continue on Disney Plus.

Bernthal has many new projects in the works, including the series that will be a follow-up to the ’80s American Gigolo movie. Bernthal happens to star in and produce this series for Showtime. Playing Julian Kaye, who was originally played by Richard Gere.

Another interesting project is Tony Soprano’s origin story, titled The Many Saints of Newark where Bernthal will play Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano and will perform alongside Michael Gandolfini, who plays Tony Soprano.

In Bliss he is the son of the late James Gandolfini, who played Tony on the HBO series The Sopranos. This movie was scheduled to be released in September 2020, but due to the pandemic it now has a release date of March 2021. Even if The Punisher doesn’t have another season, we are confident that it can still catch Bernthal in many other projects. in the near future.



