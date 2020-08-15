Joker will come to the game with the Last Laugh pack

Epic Games announces the Last Laugh skin pack for Fortnite, which will include the Joker, Poison Ivy and Midas Rex. We tell you everything we know.

Several members of the Fortnite dataminer community have leaked what would be a new pack of skins for the game, which includes nothing more and nothing less than the Joker skin, from DC Comics, and also the Poison Ivy skin. This leak was later confirmed by Epic Games, who published official information about this skin pack, called The Last Laugh. We tell you everything we know about these Fortnite Chapter 2 skins, which is currently in Season 3 of its Battle Pass:

Nuevo pack de skins: Joker, Hiedra Venenosa y Midas Rex. Llegaría en noviembre, según @HYPEX.#Fortnite https://t.co/qHMP0HkdDZ — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) August 15, 2020

Fortnite: The Last Laugh pack, with Joker skin, Poison Ivy skin and Midas Rex skin

The original information comes from Twitter user @PaulTassi. Paul works for Forbes in their video games and television section, which is why we take this leak as reliable information. The original tweet was echoed by dataminers and reputed members of the Fortnite Battle Royale user community such as HYPEX, which, in turn, gives more validity to this information.

According to the dataminer iFireMonkey, this pack of skins would be released on November 17 at a price of $ 30, so we understand that it would be part of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. The content would be as follows:

1,000 V-Bucks

Skin Joker

Poison Ivy Skin

Skin Midas Rex

Riot of Laughter Backpack

Back Bloom Backpack

Midas Crest Backpack

Bad joke peak

Peak The Joker’s Revenge

Pick Ivy Ax

Kingmaker Peak

Gesture Choose a card

As you can see, in addition to Poison Ivy and Joker, there is also a skin that is a new variant of Midas, the skin of level 100 from Season 2 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.



