Joker, Parasite and Dunkirk nominated for an Oscar

Good news for movie lovers, Amazon Prime Video has got us covered! The Joker, Parasite and Dunkirk Oscar nominated films are available on the platform!

Covid demands, it is impossible to go to the theater and the movies. So you have to take care of it at home. And what better way to do that than sitting in front of a good movie with hot chocolate and marshmallows?

Fortunately for us, we can always count on Amazon Prime Video. Thanks to its mega catalog, you can enjoy movies and series at home.

But that’s not all, Amazon Prime doesn’t do things by halves! Indeed, there are many cult and Oscar nominated films! Here is a list of five Oscar nominated films available on the platform:

TOP 3 OSCAR-NOMINATED FILMS TO (RE) DISCOVER ON AMAZON PRIME

In TOP 1, we find the biographical film: Bohemian Rhapsody directed by Bryan Singer. With Rami Malek headlining, this is one of Amazon Prime Video’s top Oscar nominees. The story of the film is based on the life of Queen’s lead singer, who challenges stereotypes and his convention to become one of history’s most favorite and lovable performers.

Dunkirk is in second position in our ranking. Directed by Christopher Nolan, it immerses us in World War II, when Germany advanced into France and trapped a crew of troops on the beaches of Dunkirk in the air and the ground cover of British and French forces.

Mad Max: Fury Road is also unanimous with the handsome Tom Hardy. A cult apocalyptic film, George Miller depicts a war in an austere desert landscape. In a scorching desert, a woman fights against a tyrannical leader in search of the homeland. There she also assembles a group of prisoners, a worshiper and Max, a man of action.

2 MOVIES TO WATCH FOR PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER LOVERS:

But that’s not all ! And yes, because there is something for everyone on Amazon Prime Video. If you feel like torturing your mind, Parasite and Joker will delight you!

Parasite is a Korean movie about a poor family struggling to keep food on the table. Living in a semi-basement, they get a job of folding pizza boxes. The family also relies on WiFi and on certain pesticides used to clean the insects from the house …

The last Joker with Joaquin Phoenix no longer shows up! After failing as a comedian, Arthur Fleck walks down Gotham City Street. He uses two masks, one which he paints and uses for his work as he’s a clown, and the other is the disguise used to feel like he’s part of the world …

