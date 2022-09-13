Joker: Folie à Deux invites Jacob Lofland to play the character of Arkham Asylum

Although there were no details about the upcoming film titled “Joker: Folie à Deux”, a recent report confirms that the young actor of “The Maze Runner” Jacob Lofland has received a role in the widely anticipated production.

Joker: Folie à Deux is the sequel to the widely acclaimed 2019 Joker film, which was written jointly by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips, who also directed the critically acclaimed comic book film. In it, Joaquin Phoenix played the title role, and he followed Arthur Fleck’s transformation into the main character, laying out an alternative, deeply felt origin story of the popular DC comic villain and telling the story from his point of view. The sequel should directly continue the plot of the first film, which aroused great interest among fans.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Lofland will play a key supporting role in the upcoming film, taking on the role of an unnamed prisoner in Arkham Asylum, a special location in the broader Joker canon and rumored to be the main setting of the upcoming film. . This character must make friends and establish a relationship with Arthur from Phoenix, although the nature and extent of this role is still unclear. Lofland, who has starred in projects such as the 2013 independent film “Dirt” alongside stars Matthew McConaughey and Ty Sheridan, joins the returning Phoenix, Phillips and Silver, as well as new collaborators who were announced after “Joker 2” was confirmed in June.

These new additions include award-winning industry veteran Brendan Gleeson, independent film star Catherine Keener and Stephanie Joanne Angelina Germanotta, also known as Lady Gaga. The casting choice has so far inspired many, and Lofland looks like he will see an increase in his capital by participating in this project. The title of the film Folie à Deux (The Madness of Two) refers to the rare case when two people have the same symptoms of psychosis, which suggests that Lofland may play a more important role in the film than initially assumed. The reports also say that the film will include a musical aspect, and Lady Gaga will appropriately announce her participation in the musical teaser.

Although the first film about the Joker was a success with critics and was widely loved by the public, many on the Internet expressed a discrepancy of opinions. Much of the criticism around him has focused on the side effects of treating Arthur Fleck as a sympathetic protagonist, despite his reprehensible actions. This criticism has raised concerns about security at screenings of the first film and seems unlikely to disappear in the sequel. Others who liked the first film worried that it was a one-off, unrelated, since the project and its sequel belong to the DCEU and the comic book canon. The notable absence of Harley Quinn’s love interest and the historical Batman worries fans of the character’s comic form.

The release of Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for October 4, 2024.