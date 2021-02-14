Joker detail in the trailer for Justice League: Snyder Cut

The official trailer for Justice League: The Snyder Cut has been released. The first version of the film was released in 2017. In the film, which began shooting by Zack Snyder, Joss Whedon took the director’s chair after Snyder’s family tragedy. The film’s dissatisfaction with both DC fans and critics in general paved the way for Zack Snyder to appear with a special extended version.

In fact, Zack Snyder had begun filming additional scenes for the Justice League before his daughter committed suicide. After this severe tragedy, the new director Joss Whedon decided to be released in the version we know, without adding additional scenes to the film. However, DC fans wanted additional scenes of Zack Snyder to be added to the movie they didn’t like.

What does the Justice League: Snyder Cut trailer tell?

Important surprises await us in this version, which is reworked by the famous director Zack Snyder and includes cut scenes.

Snyder recently announced that the character Joker, who will be revived by Jared Leto, will appear in the new Justice League movie. Apart from that, the movie is expected to include other characters we remember from the movie Suicide Squad.

We can understand that we will encounter much more detailed action scenes in the trailer than in the first movie. Apart from that, scenes where the Batman character meets the Joker were also added to the film. At the end of the trailer, there is a short dialogue between Batman and The Joker.

The Joker, who appears in the trailer, looks different from the Joker character that appeared in the movie Suicide Squad. It is a matter of curiosity how this new Joker, which resembles the character of the Joker played by Heath Ledger, will be in the world invasion we encounter with the Justice League.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut will be released on HBO Max in 2021. Due to the continuation of pandemic conditions in the world, WarnerMedia will release the film, which is expected to last four hours, on its own digital platform.

How do you think the Justice League Snyder Cut trailer was? We are waiting your comments.