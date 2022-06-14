Joker 2: What does “Folie À Deux” mean?

Since “The Joker” became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever made and won the Oscar for Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. requires a continuation from Todd Phillips. According to Variety, this sequel is finally taking shape. Phillips posted a couple of teasing photos on social media: one of the script cover, which confirms that Phillips co—wrote the sequel with Scott Silver from the original, and the other of Phoenix reading his copy of the script with watermarks. This post on the social network confirmed the working title of the sequel — Joker: Folie à Deux.

Sequels of comic book films often have a subtitle — “X—Men: Apocalypse”, “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” and “Venom: Let There be Carnage” – they all used their subtitles to tease their cult villains (and then proceeded to cut their adaptations). of these villains) — but Hollywood studios usually don’t name their films in French. Subtitles for Marvel movies, from “The First Avenger” to “The Finale,” are pretty simple. But, starting with “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” and ending with the MCU’s own “Thor: Ragnarok”, some subtitles of the sequel need to be translated for an English-speaking audience. Folie à Deux, of course, belongs to the second category.

RELATED: Joker 2 Officially Confirmed by Todd Phillips Along with Possible Title

The term “folie à deux” literally translates as “stupidity of two” or “madness [divided] into two”. In English, the syndrome is called “general psychosis” or “general delusional disorder”, also known as SDD. This condition is characteristic of two patients who transmit delusional beliefs to each other, and sometimes even hallucinations. Thus, it seems that Arthur Fleck’s delusional mind will get confused with someone else’s equally delusional mind in the sequel to The Joker, which may hint at either several Jokers or a Harley Quinn novel.

Settings of the sequel of the first film

One of the advantages of “Joker” was its isolation from existing franchises and cinematic universes. Philips conceived the film as an independent film that would not lead to any sequels. But then “The Joker” collected unprecedented billions of dollars, despite the R rating, the gloomy tone and the main character-the villain, so the director was urged to reconsider his position regarding sequels. Not only did the fears that the Joker movie would cause violence in the real world turn out to be unfounded; the controversy led to Warner Bros. conducted a more profitable marketing campaign than money could buy.

Although the final scene of “Joker” implies that the whole movie could have taken place in Arthur’s head, there are a couple of sequels in the first movie, which may be followed by the next one. Phillips’ Scorsese-flavored Gotham City is a rich sandbox for future films to play in. It is shown that the murder of Murray Franklin by the Joker on the air inspired the cult of anarchists to revolt against the one percenters of Gotham. Arthur is locked up in Arkham Asylum, covered in the blood of an orderly, possibly paving the way for the creation of a haunted house or a standard prison storyline. There was even another Batman origin story in the movie.

The madness of two

If Phillips was going to follow the cult of Jokers sharing the same misconception, he would not have used the term “leaves for two” in the title. When the same syndrome occurs in three people, it is called “folie à trois”, and when it occurs in four people, it is called “folie à quatre”. If the sequel to “The Joker” was about the widespread cult of the Joker, it would be called “folie en famille” (“family madness”) or “folie à plusieurs” (“madness of a few”). The fact that “two” is indicated means that this story will focus on an intense delusional connection between the Joker and one very special person.

Naturally, DC fans assumed that this special person could be Harley Quinn, the occasional love interest of the Clown Prince of the underworld from the comics. Dr. Harlin Quinzel is a psychiatrist from Arkham who falls in love with the Joker, loses her mind and becomes his closest accomplice and confidant. Phillips has come up with his own Joker origin story, so he’ll probably do the same with Harley, but the psychiatrist-turned-lover setup could be the basis for a sequel. Through a series of therapeutic sessions, Arthur will reverse the dynamics of patient and doctor and involve Harley in his tangled web of illusions.

The first Joker movie, as you know, borrowed most of its style, visual effects and plot points from Martin Scorsese’s classic films Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. Arthur Fleck is an unsettling hybrid of wannabe comedian Rupert Pupkin and violent loner Travis Bickle. Like Rupert, he lives with his domineering mother. Like Travis, he takes the law into his own hands. Since Arthur was locked up in Arkham Asylum at the end of the film, it seemed likely that the next classic of the 70s that Phillips borrowed would be “Flying Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Milos Forman. If the sequel is based on the love story of the Joker and Harley, then perhaps it will be similar to the Cucko version.

Nest O, in which McMurphy falls in love with Nurse Ratched.