Joker 2 Fan Art Images Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. He is actively working on his superhero projects, which take place both inside and outside the main timeline of the DC Extended Universe. Todd Phillips’ “Joker” belongs to the second category: Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role of Atur Fleck. Currently, the development of “Joker 2” is underway, and some fan art has presented how Lady Gaga could look like in the image of the favorite character of fans Harley Quinn.

A few years later, “Joker 2” is finally coming together, and there are a lot of rumors about Todd Phillips’ plan for his DC sequel, which is officially called “Joker: Folka for Two.” These rumors indicate that Lady Gaga is being approached for a role, possibly for the role of Harley Quinn. Now some fan art has brought this to life on Instagram, so check out how a Mother Monster can look like a femme fatale from Gotham City below.

I mean, how cool is that? Lady Gaga definitely has the acting skills to play Harley Quinn, especially if Todd Phillips brings his contribution to DC comics mythology again. And since her long career as a pop star has proven that she can pull off any look, I have to wonder how theatrical a costume can be if this Joker casting really plays out.

The above image of Lady Gaga came to us from the social networks of a digital artist under the nickname clements.ink. They have more than 12 thousand followers on Instagram thanks to the fact that they bring fan theories and rumors to life. And when “Joker 2” finally came together, smart Money says this trend will continue until Todd Phillips and Warner Bros. they will not share specific information about the upcoming project.

Although the role of Lady Gaga in “Joker 2” has not yet been confirmed, it seems that this is another smart project for the singer-actor. Gaga has been methodically taking part in awards season projects like “A Star Is Born” and “House of Gucci,” and it would seem to continue this trend. In the end, the first “Joker” had a record success, as a result of which Joaquin Phoenix became the winner in the Best Actor category at such ceremonies as the Oscar.

The possible casting of Lady Gaga for the role of Harley Quinn will also make a lot of sense if another rumor about the Joker 2 is confirmed: that he can turn on music. There were some reports that Todd Phillips’ sophomore year at DC was a musical, which was certainly shocking given the harsh and grueling tone of the first film. But who better to help make these changes to the growing franchise than Lady Gaga?

If Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in Joker 2, she will be the last in a string of actresses to play this beloved role. Obviously, the most obvious is Margot Robbie, who has played the DCEU version of Harley in three different films so far. Kaley Cuoco also voices her in the HBO Max animated series about Harley Quinn. Plus there are versions of video games.

The sequel to “Joker” is currently in development and has no specific release date. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.