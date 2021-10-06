Joker 2: DC Movie Returns To Doubt And May Not Happen; Look!

Joker 2: In addition to raves from all sides, the film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, proving quality and profitable for Warner Bros. Pictures and for DC Comics. The Joker is considered the most profitable over-18 film in the history of cinema.

Possibility of Wild 2

In 2020, the British tabloid The Mirror released the information that Joaquin Phoenix had received a US$50 million offer to play The Joker in two more films of the character. However, the actor said he didn’t know anything about a sequel.

In an interview with The Playlist, Phoenix commented that, since the recording of the first feature film, it was noticeable that the character was interesting and full of possibilities. “There are some things we could do with this guy and we could [explore] more. But if we really do? I don’t know,” commented the actor.

Another person who would get a good deal would be director Todd Phillips, who is rumored to be already working on a script for Joker 2. However, the director himself has denied any production confirmation or moving to a second film.

From the most recent speeches of those involved in Joker, it can be concluded that, at least in a short period of time, there is no movement towards the production of Joker 2.

Do you think the film yields a sequel?