JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: What To Expect From Part 6 of The Anime?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have been orphans from the anime since 2019, when the 5th part, titled Golden Wind, was completed after 39 episodes of a lot of adventure. Since then, the public has been wondering: when the next season will be released and what to expect from it.

Entitled Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, part 6 still has little information released. However, we already know a few things about the famous action anime. Check out!

What to expect from the new season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure?

As this launch moment is very special for the fans, the technical team decided to hold a special event just to reveal more details about Stone Ocean.

Scheduled to take place on August 8, 2021, the event will be made exclusively online and broadcast on Warner Bros. anime channel. Japan on YouTube.

To have an even greater reach, it has already been revealed, in an official Twitter post by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, that all lines will have English subtitles so that more fans can follow the details shown in real time.

Although we don’t know much about the story of part 6 itself, the focus of the new season will be around Jolyne Kuujou, the daughter of Joutarou Kuujou, and should be directly related to the latest released episodes. All the revelations made by Mista and her attempt to stop Bucciarati must be linked to what’s to come, and the fact that Giorno becomes the new leader of Passione is also something that caught the attention and should be better worked on

As the mass release is approaching, fans are speculating that Stone Ocean could be released in the fall of 2022, ie in mid-June. However, the possibility of the debut being made a little earlier is not discarded – which would make the fans happy!

The production can be watched on Netflix and on Crunchyroll, a streaming platform dedicated exclusively to anime.