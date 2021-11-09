JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Earns Release Date on Netflix

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean: Netflix announced, this Tuesday (09), that Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean will debut on December 1st in streaming. Part 6 of the manga that was adapted for the anime also got a new teaser showing a bit of the story’s plot.

According to the official Stone Ocean synopsis, protagonist Jolyne Cujoh is trapped and sentenced to 15 years in a maximum security state prison. She then receives as a gift from her father a pendant that awakens a mysterious power within her.

“A message from a mysterious boy who appears to Jolyne, unexplainable situations, the sinister truth revealed by his father on a visit and the name DIO… Will Jolyne finally make it out of this sea of ​​stones they call a prison? The definitive battle begins that will finally end the fateful clashes between the Joestar family and DIO”, says the rest of the season’s description.

Netflix already makes available in its catalog the Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable parts. The streaming giant will air part 6 of the anime in a monthly-episode format.

For those unfamiliar, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure tells the story of several generations of the Joestar family (the protagonists are nicknamed JoJo), whose characters must fight supernatural threats.

Minha Série already released a text explaining why you should give a chance to the anime, which is one of the most popular nowadays and one of the most influential in pop culture in recent years.