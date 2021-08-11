JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Netflix Releases Trailer for Part 6 of Anime

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the sixth season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, got a new trailer. The video shows Jolyne gaining new powers and being rescued from prison by Jotaro.

Check out the trailer below!

After an accident while driving with her boyfriend, Jolyne Cujoh is trapped and sentenced to fifteen years in Green Dolphin Street Prison state maximum security prison — otherwise known as “the Aquarium.”

On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken within her. With a message from a mysterious boy, inexplicable events and her newfound powers, will Jolyne finally be released from the Aquarius?

About JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Released in 1987, the manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was created by Hirohiko Araki and is currently in its eighth part, with almost 130 volumes published. The arcs address different characters from the Joestar family, called JoJo.

They belong to a lineage of heroes who face terrible forces of evil. In addition to the TV anime, the manga has already received film adaptations, in animation and live-action formats.

The new season of the anime hits the Netflix catalog in December 2021.