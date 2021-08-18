JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Manga Will Have Part 9; See Title!

Acclaimed JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga is set to win a Part 9 soon. According to Japanese publications, author Hirohiko Araki will write the new story arc, which for now is being called “JoJo Lands”.

The publication does not have a date to be released yet, but it will probably come after a “brief break”. Part 8 of the story, called JoJolion, will be released in Japan later this week, on August 19th.

The current sequence started back in 2011, surpassing the 10-year period and becoming the longest of the entire main arc of the manga. Previously, the longest running was Part 7, called the Steel Ball Run, which lasted from 2004 to 2011 (7 years).

This was another news related to the franchise. Last week, Netflix had released a trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean, an adaptation of the manga’s 6th story arc.

“2011, Florida, United States. Jolyne Kujo and her boyfriend are involved in a car accident for which she is found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Will she ever be able to get out of this prison?” says the official synopsis of the production.

According to the streaming giant, Stone Ocean will have a worldwide release in December 2021. It is important to remember that Brazilians can also watch the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime on Crunchyroll.