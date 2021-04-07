JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Episode 6 announced

The 6th part of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series has been officially announced. The official anime account for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure on Twitter announced the adaptation of Part 6: Stone Ocean.

The ad featured a teaser tracing Joestar’s descendants, whose journeys have already been adapted for the anime, and then features the protagonist of the sixth part: Stone Ocean star Jolyne Cujoh. The adventure will follow the continuation of Part 5: Golden Wind, which was made available between October 2018 and July 2019.

The popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, by Hirohiko Araki, was released in 1987 and is currently in its eighth part. Each part of the series highlights a different member, called “JoJo”, from the Joestar family, a long line of superhuman heroes destined to fight against evil. The adaptations of David Production of the manga for the anime adhere to this same structure, in which each season addresses a new part of the manga and its protagonist.

The character Jolyne is the only JoJo woman in the anime to date. Her stand, a powerful supernatural ally, is Stone Free, a bluish humanoid that can decompose into multiple strings to help Jolyne in her adventures and battles. Together, they must escape a brutal prison off the coast of Florida, where Jolyne was unjustly arrested after being charged with murder. To make matters worse, Enrico Pucci, the cruel prison chaplain, outlined a plan to create a new utopia, threatening all of humanity.

There is still no release date set by the company, but the legion of fans is already getting in touch with the news that anime can bring.