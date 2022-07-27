Jojo Siwa spoke about the bald spot that appeared to her due to a “really strong stress rash” while participating in “Dance Moms”

A painful memory. Jojo Siwa said that she suffered from hair loss due to stress caused by appearing on Dance Moms.

On Tuesday, July 26, the 19-year-old singer “Boomerang” shared via TikTok a video in which she is depicted with a bald spot on the side of her head. “When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it comes from…,” the dancer wrote over the clip, which turned into a video montage of her days on the competition series.

When a fan asked if the hair loss was due to the “tight ponytails” that Siwa rocked as a child, the “Kid in a Candy Store” singer explained in a separate video that the bald spot was caused by skin problems.

“No, it’s not really because of the ponytails… When I was little, I had a very severe stress rash right here at Dance Moms, and I was picking at it all day,” Siva shared, pushing back her hair to show the victim. area. “I’ve damaged every hair follicle that’s ever been right here.”

As fans know, Siva became a reality TV star at the age of 9 when she participated in the Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition spin-off Dance Moms during its second season in 2013. The show followed young dancers who competed for a cash prize and a scholarship to the Joffrey Ballet. School. The participants were judged by Abby Lee Miller.

The disclosure of Siva’s hair loss came after she made a splash on social media earlier this month.

Participating in the viral TikTok trend, in which people name the rudest, cutest and coolest celebrities they’ve ever met, the So You Think You Can Dance judge called Candice Cameron Bure the “rudest” star she’s ever met.

Jojo Siva over the years: from “Dancing Moms” to Nickelodeon and beyond

Siwa, dressed in a pale blue bikini, briefly turned her phone to the camera so quickly that it was hard to see her choice of the word “the rudest”. However, 46-year-old Bure is clearly visible on the pause in the photo.

Siva also revealed that Miley Cyrus was the “cutest” celebrity she dated, and briefly showed a photo of Zendaya when asked about her celebrity crush.

On Tuesday, Bure broke her silence about the drama by sharing a video via Instagram in which she said that she and Siva discussed everything and had a “great conversation.”

“I was shocked when I saw TikTok on Sunday,” the Hallmark Channel graduate said of the dancer’s video. According to Bure, Siwa didn’t think her remark was a “big deal,” but for the Christmas Town star it was.

The most memorable stars of dance moms: where are they now?

“She didn’t want to tell me [how rude I was to her],” Bure recalls of their phone conversation. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the premiere at Fuller House, and I was 11 years old,'” Siva told the “Nobody Would Say” actress, explaining that when she asked for a photo, Bure said: “Not now. ”Siwa apparently told Bure that she understands the situation as an adult, but Bure became ill because of what happened many years ago.

“I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel lousy,” Bure told Siva, apologizing. “Jojo, I’m so sorry.

The actress ended the video by sharing that everyone can learn from the drama. “No matter how many subscribers you have… even a 10-second video on TikTok can cause damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” Bure said.