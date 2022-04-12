Jojo Siwa Claims She Wasn’t Invited to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

There is no sun and no rainbow. Jojo Siwa said she was not invited to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, and she wants to know why.

“Many of you have asked me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight,” the 18—year-old Dancing with the Stars graduate shared on Instagram in a video message to fans on Saturday, April 9. — And the answer is very simple: I was not invited. I don’t know why. But I didn’t just get an invitation.”

The artist, who has a long-standing professional relationship with the network (including a nomination at the 2022 Awards ceremony), shared in the caption that she “didn’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I just didn’t get the invitation :(.”

She later reportedly shared on her Instagram story: “Someone tagged me in something – they used my song ‘One Chance’. My song got on the list, but not me.”

Although Siva has not publicly spoken about the reason why she was not invited to this year’s awards ceremony, she has retweeted several telling messages from fans who believe that she was excluded from the guest list because of her personality and “new” image.

“The only year @itsjojosiwa wasn’t invited to the Kids Choice Awards is when she goes out and gets a haircut?????? Sus @Nickelodeon,” tweeted one of the fans that the J Team star reposted.

In response to the tweet , another subscriber wrote: “Obsessed with celebrities-teenage girls who don’t take shit out of their employment network and refuse to be anyone but themselves. Connecting to the children’s channel should not mean that you have to stop being yourself. @itsjojosiwa and @oliviarodrigo, you are my heroes.” Siva also retweeted this comment.

The Dance Moms graduate proudly became a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 and this year made history as part of the first same-sex couple on DWTS. In March, five months after breaking up with Kylie Prue, Siva revealed that she was currently dating someone, although she kept their identity a secret.

“I’m not alone and I don’t want to socialize,” she said on the “Rachel Uncensored” podcast last month.

On April 7, two days before KCA 2022, the YouTube star ditched her trademark ponytail and Jojo bow and flaunted her new short haircut on Instagram.

“HAPPY,” she captioned the picture.

On Sunday, April 10 — the day after the ceremony—Siva reflected the alleged neglect via Instagram, flaunting her new haircut in a neon ensemble with bright rainbow boots.

“Today is a GOOD day (especially compared to yesterday 🤨 ) 🥳,” she wrote along with a series of photos in which she demonstrates the ensemble.