Jojo Siva’s Mom Speaks out after Candice Cameron Bure Drama

Candice Cameron Bure and Jojo Siva have had a little skirmish since the So You Think You Can Dance judge called the actress “the rudest celebrity” she has ever met. Even after the Fuller House vet spilled tea on her alleged disparaging attitude towards the “Moms in Dance” star, Siva backed up her version of events, and it turned out that she wasn’t the first person in her family to talk about it. Her mom Jessalyn Siva posted an excerpt from her podcast discussing their skirmish at the premiere at Fuller House, adding a message for Bure about sincere kindness.

Jessalyn Siva, who also appeared on the Lifetime Dance Moms reality show, took to Instagram to share a clip from the last episode of her Success with Jess podcast, in which she recalled how Candice Cameron Bure fired her daughter after Jojo asked for a photo. In the caption next to the clip, Mom said that it wasn’t that the photo shoot was ignored, but how Jojo was treated. Jessalyn said:

I talked about this in my podcast a while ago. The story recently told was not entirely true, so here is the real version. After all, this story is not about a simple photo, but about how you treat people. Real, sincere kindness is always of great importance. It’s very easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you, but the moral is what you have when no one is looking. 🌈

Before Jojo Siwa and the GAC Family actress talked on the phone about the former’s viral TikTok post, Candice Cameron Bure posted a Bible verse on her Instagram instead of directly addressing the situation. However, not everyone took it as a choice of a high road. Mentioning the morality of the actress, Jessalynn Siva seemed to suggest that the way she presents herself in public is different from how Bure behaved when they met her in person. See the story from Jessalyn’s point of view:

The version of events that the dancer told was not so different from what Candice Cameron Bure or Jojo Siva told, but it is clear from the old clip that the mother and daughter duo held a grudge against Bure for many years after communication. However, Jessalynn Siva showed the actress some mercy, admitting that she did not know what was going on in Bure’s life in order to be able to challenge the fact that she really could not be photographed with her daughter at that time. She said in the podcast:

And you know what? Maybe she had an emergency and her baby was crying and she was trying to contact the babysitter. Like, I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s funny when you don’t know, and someone treats you like that – “Not now, maybe later.” But it was so long ago, I can’t even tell you, and I still remember it.

Jessalynn Siva’s daughter’s ego was hurt by the celebrity they both looked up to, and it’s understandable that she wouldn’t want to see Jojo Siva go through this. Whether this speaks to Candice Cameron Bure’s general behavior or not is up for debate. Natasha Bure jumped in to defend her mother after the initial scandal, as several of Bure’s friends rushed to support the Full House alum after Jojo’s accusations, saying that no one should be judged on one point. It is a pity that this one moment left such an indelible impression on the dancer.

Jojo Siva can be seen every Wednesday evening in the program “So you think you can dance”, which airs on Fox at 21:00 ET.