Jojo Siva is coy about Kylie Prue’s reconciliation rumors after calling her new friend “my missing piece of the puzzle”

Does young love never die? b modestly spoke about her attitude to ex-girlfriend Kylie Prue after she talked about her new relationship.

“I’m very happy, I’m very in love,” the 17—year-old Dance Moms graduate said in an interview with Extra on Monday, April 25. “I’m very lucky to be loved unconditionally, also by this person, and she’s amazing.”

The former member of The Masked Singer did not disclose the identity of her new lover. When asked if she could revive her romance with 18-year-old Prue, Siva reacted to this question.

“I mean, listen, one day I’ll [answer this],” the singer explained. “I’m not saying yes or no… I had to tell her I was speaking to the press today and ask her what she wanted me to say.”

At the moment, the performer of “The Kid in the candy store” admitted that, although she and her current girlfriend are dating at a distance, they are trying their best.

“It would be very nice if she was at my house,” the Nebraska native admitted. “We are at a distance, which is always hard. She’s the best, and [during] FaceTime, when we really see each other, my heart is just like…”

The finalist of the 30th season of “Dancing with the Stars” compared her free space after the breakup with “scrambled eggs,” but said that the new relationship helped her find a balance.

“I feel like I’ve finally started putting my puzzle together, and it feels like one piece was missing and she was that piece,” the Nickelodeon [Extra] star said on Monday. “It’s like that corner element that you just need.”

Siva publicly declared herself a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in January 2021 after uploading a photo to Instagram in which she was wearing a black T-shirt with the inscription “Better. Gay. Cousin. Always.”

A month later, the musician appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and said that she has “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girl in the whole world,” stating that she “has never, ever been so happy before.”

“I have this [time for sadness],” producer J Team exclusively told us about the breakup in December 2021. “And I thought:”I’m very lucky that I don’t have so much of it right now. And I realized that I was upset that I felt that I could no longer be friends with Kai. And then I thought: “This is stupid.” We started to be friends, texting daily on Snapchat. We’ll be friends again.”