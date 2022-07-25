Jojo Siva from So You Think You Can Dance Grins, Hitting Candice Cameron Bure in a Split Second

There’s a reason they say, “Never meet your heroes,” and that’s because often the people we value highly can’t live up to the expectations we’ve created for them in our mind. I do not know if the star of “Full House” Candice Cameron Bure was ever the hero of Jojo Siva, but it seems there must be some unknown history between them. The So You Think You Can Dance judge criticized the actress for the first time (albeit for a split second) while taking part in the current TikTok trend, and revealed who she thinks are the cutest, coolest — and rudest — celebrities she has ever met.

The Dance Mom graduate felt “exposed,” she said in the caption to her TikTok post, in which she shared a superlative regarding famous people she had dated over the years. Her first disclosure was a bit unexpected, as the caption “The rudest celebrity I’ve met…” was followed by a grinning Siwa flashing a screenshot of Candice Cameron Bure on her phone.

It’s a little unfair of Jojo Siva to tease us with such a shade and not give any explanation why she thinks the Fuller House star is the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. Candice Cameron Bure is known for such roles as a sugary-sweet DJ. Tanner in “Full House” and super-chaste characters in GAC Family films. Is it possible that we have created an expectation from the actress herself to be consistently sweet and generous? Maybe, but in any case, it’s a pretty strong statement, especially from former dance student Abby Lee Miller. I need more information as soon as possible, thank you.

PageSix reported that Jojo Siwa attended the premiere of the Netflix spin-off “Fuller House” in 2016, but it is unknown if they communicated with each other after the SYTYCD expert found it rude enough to publicly call Candice Cameron Bure. Bure did not respond to Siva’s accusations, but recently she openly admitted that she was going through funk. She took to Instagram to share with fans that she couldn’t find the motivation to train and “fought against her will.”

After her hit on Candice Cameron Bure, Jojo Siva’s other TikTok posts were funny and less controversial. She said her celebrity is Zendaya, Miley Cyrus is the nicest celebrity she’s ever met, and Elton John is the coolest. She took another shot at her latest response, stating that “the celebrity who made me dirty…” was SpongeBob SquarePants. I doubt that the dancer has any real claims to the absorbent, yellow and porous sponge. Most likely, this was due to her feud with Nickelodeon, which she criticized last year for not allowing her to perform songs she wrote and recorded for The J Team while she was on her D.R.E.A.M. tour.

Pool day = exposure, hahaha

The alleged beef between Jojo Siva and Candice Cameron Bure is certainly intriguing, and it will be interesting to see if anything else is said about what happened between them. In the meantime, you can catch Siva in the program “So You Think You Can Dance,” which airs at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays on the Fox channel, and also be sure to check out our TV schedule for 2022 to be aware of all new and returning premieres that will appear in the near future.