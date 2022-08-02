Jojo Seva Shows Scalp Damage Caused by Stress of Dance Moms in New TikTok

In a series of TikTok videos, Dance Moms graduate and So You Think You Can Dance judge Jojo Siwa explained the real reason why she had a bald spot on her forehead. The Nickelodeon star began her life in the public eye at the age of nine after joining Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, a spin-off of Dance Moms. She attracted attention with her unique branded ponytail and additional hair bows. Jojo’s hair became news in 2020 after she returned to her natural brown color. Jojo’s hair loss became more apparent to fans after she abandoned her signature ponytail in favor of a pixie haircut in April 2022.

Jojo officially joined the cast of Dance Moms in the fifth season after failing to secure a spot on the team during Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. From the moment she appeared, she and her mother Jessalynn Siva were noted as unpleasant and loud not only by the rest of the dancers, but also by Abby Lee Miller herself. Nevertheless, Jojo’s talent and pure star quality led to a huge increase in the popularity of the then teenager. Jojo made history by taking part in the first same-sex couple “Dancing with the Stars”. While participating in Dance Moms, she started a Youtube channel, where she gained 12 million subscribers. Jojo left Dance Moms after signing a deal with Nickelodeon. Jojo is currently working as a judge of So You Think You Can Dance.

Like many former child stars of dance moms, the stress of dancing competitions combined with the harsh nature of Coach Abby and the constant feuds between dance moms have led to mental health problems in adulthood. For Jojo, the show left not only mental, but also physical scars. In the TikTok video Jojo explained that during the filming of the movie “Dancing Moms”, a stress rash appeared on her head. She said that as a child she had a stress rash, and because of the constant plucking of her hair, she permanently damaged the hair follicles in this place, as a result of which the hair at the hairline became noticeably thinner.

Controversial coach Abby was infamous at Dance Moms because of her high demands on dancers and often very harsh treatment of both children and clients. Many mothers in the series have admitted that they quit smoking because of Abby Miller’s racism towards them and their children. Jojo and her mother Jess often quarreled with Abby during the two seasons of the TV series “Moms in the Dance”. In the pyramid, Abby’s ranking system in the studio, Jojo was often placed at the very bottom or removed altogether. Despite this, Jojo and Abby seem to have a friendly relationship in 2022.

While a new, larger generation of child stars is coming through platforms like TikTok, yesterday’s child stars are still unpacking their drama. As fans move away from stereotypes, more and more child stars talk about their experiences and long-term damage from exploitation for entertainment. Other Dance Moms alumni, such as fan favorites Maddie Ziegler and Nia Siu, took to YouTube to discuss recovering from the show’s drama. After years of controversy over the treatment of children, the show “Dancing Moms” was canceled due to problems with contract negotiations. Jojo continues to grow as a star in the entertainment industry, despite the fact that she has been at the foot of the Abby Pyramid for a long time.