Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers from Bachelorette got married after 6 years of relationship

Finally! After Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers postponed their wedding twice, they officially got married.

31-year-old Fletcher and 33-year-old Rogers exchanged personal vows at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on Saturday, May 14, according to People. A graduate of the 20th season of “The Bachelor” Becca Tilly was a bridesmaid, and friends from “Bachelor Nation” Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk were among the visitors.

“It’s been so long that, for example, after going through the ceremony and going to the reception to have fun and have fun with our friends, we’re so excited,” Fletcher told us about the wedding at the end of last month. “We can let our hair down and just say, ‘We did it! You guys are like, we did it here. We’re doing it.”

The couple originally met during the 12th season of The Bachelorette Party in 2016. After establishing a connection, Fletcher and Rogers left the ABC series engaged and openly talked about their journey to a long and happy life.

In May 2019, the Texas native spoke about a difficult period that forced them to work more on their relationship. “We talked very openly about the fact that our first year was difficult — it wasn’t the easiest. We definitely had difficult moments, but those were the years of growing up. So, we are at the best stage of our relationship. Life is getting better, you’re falling in love more and more. It sounds corny, but it’s true.”

Later that year, Rogers surprised Fletcher by proposing again with a new engagement ring.

“I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I’ve always wanted to make a repeat offer, without cameras, without producers, without drama… just us,” he wrote on Instagram in August 2019, three years after he originally asked the question. “Our first engagement was so real and meant so much to both of us, but when we started planning our wedding for next year, I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (which almost fell apart several times) and got down on one knee again.”

Despite the fact that the reality TV couple planned to tie the knot in May 2020, Fletcher and Rogers had to postpone the date twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“At the moment we’re doing it no matter what,” a sports commentator told us in August 2021 about their third attempt at wedding planning. “I think it’s just a personal decision. As [for] some people, it was more important for them to say, “Look, I just want to get married. I don’t care about all that.” And for Jordan and me, I feel like time has always been in our favor, and we’ve always just done everything at the pace that was most convenient for us, and, like, we’ve been waiting for so long.

He added: “I want it to be everything we both dreamed of and we wanted all the people to be there. So it’s a personal decision, but I’d say if anyone else is waiting, just know it’s worth it. This day didn’t become any less special just because you had to reschedule it. Anyway, he’s more special. When life happens, we just deal with the blows.”