Joint statement from EU and NATO: Sanctions will seriously wear down Russia’s economy

LAST MINUTE NEWS: In the statement made by the EU and NATO regarding Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, it was said, “Sanctions will seriously wear down Russia’s economy. We are ready for the influx of refugees from Ukraine.”

Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Once again, I am very clear. I know that the Russian people do not approve of such a war. It is our duty to work together against aggression on European soil. We are committed to never have been. “The sanctions will seriously wear down Russia’s economy,” he said.

EU: WE ARE READY FOR A FRIEND OF REFUGEES FROM UKRAINE

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said: “There has been a catastrophe initiated by Putin. This is something not seen on European soil since the end of World War II. This attack is an attack on the EU. The EU, along with its member states, blames Russia for this. Today we agreed on a big sanctions package. Innocents, women and children were targeted. They need our support more than ever. You wouldn’t want to lose your people in a useless war, either. We are ready for the influx of refugees from Ukraine,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Russia is solely responsible for what happened.”

CONDEMNATION FROM EU TO BELARUS

On the other hand, the European Union (EU) condemned “Belarus’ involvement in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine” and called on Minsk to comply with its international obligations.

“We condemn Belarus’ involvement in this aggression against Ukraine and call on it to comply with its international obligations,” said the office of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The statement also reiterated the EU’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and Moldova.

In a joint written statement shared by the EU Council, the EU member states stated that they “condemned in the strongest possible terms the unprecedented military attack of Russia against Ukraine” and they also condemned Belarus’ involvement in the aggression.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced that Russia launched an attack on Ukraine from Belarus and Crimea in the morning.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Belarusian army did not participate in the Russian operation in Ukraine.