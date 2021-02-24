Johnson’s single dose vaccine effective against covid-19

Only one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective against severe illnesses and deaths from the disease, according to a new report released on Wednesday (24) by the United States federal agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the agency, which has activities similar to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in Brazil, Johnson’s vaccine proved 72% effective in preventing severe and moderate cases of covid-19 in tests performed in the USA, 28 days after the app.

In South Africa, the percentage was slightly lower, at 64%, even so indicating a good level of protection against the new coronavirus variant in the region. In Latin America (Brazil is one of the countries participating in the trial), the effectiveness was 61%, according to the FDA.

Considering only severe cases, the immunizing agent showed 85% efficacy in all regions tested, with performance improving over time. After 49 days of applying the single dose, none of the volunteers was hospitalized or died due to complications caused by Sars-CoV-2.

Emergency use in the USA

Johnson’s vaccine against the new coronavirus may become the third authorized immunizer in the US – those from Pfizer and Moderna, which are more effective, have already been approved and are in use in the country, but are applied in two doses.

Next Friday (26), an executive committee of the FDA will meet to decide on the authorization for emergency use of the product in the American territory. The company’s application is for application in people aged 18 and over.

In case of approval, the company will make 4 million doses available immediately, in addition to having confirmed the delivery of more than 100 million by June.