Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine is effective and safe

The US Food and Drug Administration, which will discuss the emergency use of the vaccine on Friday , had done the same before giving Biontech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines emergency use.

Johnson & Johnson announced last month that the single-dose vaccine they developed against Covid-19 had 66 percent effectiveness in trials on approximately 44 thousand people .

According to the statement made by Johnson & Johnson, the vaccine was effective at 72 percent in the USA , 66 percent in Latin America and 57 percent in South Africa . In places where a new variant was spread, it was announced that the vaccine was 85 percent effective in stopping severe cases of patients.

14 days after the injection , 2 people who were vaccinated, including 14 people in the placebo group, experienced severe effects of Covid-19 that needed medical attention .

After 28 days, no vaccine recipient had a coronavirus severe enough to require medical attention, while seven people in the placebo group experienced severe Covid-19.

Severe side effects were detected in 3 people who tried the vaccine . However, in the analysis made, it was stated by the FDA that there was no special security concern that would prevent the granting of emergency use permission.

If the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved, it will be the third vaccine to receive emergency use approval in the USA.