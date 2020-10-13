Johnson & Johnson vaccination studies halted

Studies on Johnson Johnson’s corona virus vaccine, whose third phase tests are ongoing, were temporarily suspended. The company announced that a participant had an undesirable disease. The vaccine, developed by Oxford University last month, was also temporarily suspended. The work was then resumed.

The statement was made in writing on the company’s website.

According to the statement, vaccination was temporarily suspended in all clinical trials, including phase 3 trials, when a participant had an “unexplained disease”.

The disease seen in the participant was examined by an independent board and the company’s doctors.

Participant’s information was not shared for privacy reasons. The company said it was standard procedure to temporarily halt the work.



