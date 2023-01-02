Johnny Marr has paid tribute to his “handsome” Modest Mouse bandmate Jeremy Green, who died of cancer last week.

In December, the drummer was diagnosed with stage four cancer, as his mother announced on Facebook on Christmas 2022, and Modest Mouse confirmed his death on December 31.

The band told the fans: “I do not know how to make it easier: today we lost our dear friend Jeremy.”

They continued: “He went to rest and just disappeared. I would like to say a bunch of beautiful words right now, but now is just not the time. They will come later and from many people.”

On Instagram, Marr, who played in a band with Green from 2006 to 2008, called “the great Jeremy Green. My friend, bandmate and the most creative musician I’ve ever met.”

In a separate post, Marr told stories about Green’s tour, writing, “One of my favorite things to do at Modest Mouse was to go shopping with Jeremiah. The whole group were the most greedy people I’ve ever met in my life, and every gas station we stopped at gave us the opportunity to stock up on hats, 3D glasses and fishing nets.

“Being at a Walmart in Mississippi at 3 a.m. with Jeremiah was an education and a pleasure, as he strolled around picking out a variety of items from children’s toys to gardening tools with the casual air of an unsurpassed expert, and I admired the aesthetic diversity of the person. Things to make signs, things to make things, and things that can be pasted on top of other things: all these will be thrown into the basket.”

Marr added: “When we returned to the studio, he disappeared with his trophy, and then reappeared a few days later, having made some amazingly skillful object. One morning I went into his room and noticed something unusual. All the furniture was covered with gold dusting… rugs, lampshades… everything. Everything was covered with gold. Jeremiah lived in his alley. His own beautiful alley.

Last week, Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock confirmed to fans the news of Green’s cancer diagnosis, but said that Green’s treatment “goes smoothly and brings positive results.”

Green, who grew up in the Seattle area, co-founded Modest Mouse with Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1993. He later left the band in 2003 when he had a nervous breakdown, and told NME in 2021, “I felt like something bad had happened. in me – not bad, but as a spirit… I began to behave quite rebelliously… trouble was waiting for me. I was really anti—war, and if [other people] hadn’t been suppressed, I would have just gone crazy – strange revolutionary-type things. I thought: “I will do something about this war in Afghanistan!” This is bullshit!'”

He returned to the band in 2004, but his absence meant that he did not appear on the band’s most successful album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News.

Green participated in all the other recordings of Modest Mouse, helping to manage their sound in his famous style. He is often considered one of the best drummers in modern indie, and in 2007 Stylus magazine named him one of the 50 best musicians in rock.

The drummer took part in the Modest Mouse tour dedicated to the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough second album “The Lonesome Crowded West”, but he had to cancel concerts before they ended due to a diagnosis.