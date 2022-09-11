Johnny Manzel reacted with one word to the stunning loss of Texas A&M

It’s been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the days of Johnny Manziel.

The Iggs were stunned by the AppState Climbers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 crushing matchup at College Station.

Manzel, a former Texas A&M star and Heisman winner, can describe Aggie’s unthinkable defeat in one word: “Brutal.”

“Brutal,” Manzel said in response to Dave Portnoy’s tweet.

Aggies could certainly be useful to someone like Johnny Football right now.

In fact, he wonders if he can use his extra years of eligibility to bring Texas A&M back to glory.

“I have 2 years of eligibility left, right?” he asked.

Aggie fans can only dream of the days of Johnny Manzil.

Texas A&M is now 1-1 in the 2022 season. He will face the Miami Hurricanes next weekend.