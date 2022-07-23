Johnny Depp’s team says he wants to “move on.” But explains why The Pirates Star filed an appeal

As Amber Heard has filed an appeal against the verdict in her recent defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, it looks like another round of litigation is in the works. The lengthy court appearances of a high—ranking couple are the last chapter in the history of Depp and Heard’s relationship. While Depp’s team has already responded to the call, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star has taken further action. Despite wanting to “move on,” Depp is filing his own appeal for very specific reasons, which his legal team is now revealing.

A representative of Depp’s team issued a statement to The L.A. Times in which he expressed this, further reinforcing this idea. However, when it comes to filing this appeal, Johnny Depp’s representative gave the following reasons why he decided to do so:

The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes it’s time for both sides to move on and heal. But if Ms. Hurd is determined to continue the trial by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a parallel appeal to ensure that the entire report and all legal issues will be considered by the Court of Appeal.

Johnny Depp’s parallel appeal challenges the only $2 million compensation awarded to Amber Heard. After the verdict in the case of Depp and Heard, the Aquaman star made it clear that she would appeal the result. Having lost all but one of the lawsuits, she is on the hook for $15 million in cumulative damages awarded to her ex-husband. Although she and her team tried to overturn the verdict, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the next step was to appeal.

That’s not the only legal hurdle Amber Heard is currently facing. After the verdict of the court in a libel case in Fairfax County was issued against her, the insurance company filed a lawsuit against Amber Heard to avoid paying the judgment. (The organization insured Hurd from July 2018 to July 2019, when her article was published in the Washington Post.) More importantly, New York Marine and General Insurance Company is trying to avoid paying any further legal costs in connection with the appeal process.

Now begins the process of increasing the attractiveness of the actress, which, of course, may take some time. In fact, this may work in favor of both stars, since Johnny Depp’s schedule has returned to performing both in music and in his upcoming film “The Favorite,” which is also known in some reports as “Jeanne de Barry.” Not to mention that Amber Heard will be promoting the movie “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is due to be released in theaters next year.

Again, both sides will want to provide the best and clearest defense of their point of view in court. Who knows what the next chapter will bring, both from the point of view of the information disclosed and from the point of view of the media, which will descend on any place where this case will sound. All we can say is that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are both confident in their cases, and it’s already been shown where both sides lie on issues subject to retrial.