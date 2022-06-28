Johnny Depp’s Rep Denies Rumors that He will Return to the Pirates franchise for $300 million on Payday: this is a “lie”

There is no more sailing on the seven seas. Johnny Depp has no plans to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the near future.

The ups and downs of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over the years

A representative of the actor said that rumors that 59-year-old Depp is returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and receives more than $ 300 million at the same time are “false,” E! News reported.

Pirate film producer Jerry Bruckheimer also denied the Kentucky native’s involvement in the next issue during a May interview with The Times. He said he has no plans to return the “Edward Scissorhands” star “at the moment,” adding that “the future has not yet been decided.”

During Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, his agent claimed that he was fired from The Pirates series as a result of domestic violence allegations that the 36-year-old Heard made against him.

“I believe it was related to the accusations made by Amber,” Christian Carino said in an April pre—recorded video testimony. Carino, 53, said he formed his opinion based on “conversations with colleagues and studio executives,” adding that “this is what the industry understands.”

Actor Sweeney Todd, who denies Hurd’s accusations, also testified that his ex-wife’s claims damaged his reputation.

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the libel case: an explanation of the drama “Aquaman”

“It was six years of trials. It’s quite strange when one day you are, so to speak, Cinderella, and then for 0.6 seconds you are Quasimodo,” he told the court in April. “I didn’t deserve it, neither did my children, and the people who believed in me all these years. I didn’t want any of these people to believe that I had done wrong, or lied to them, or that I was a fraud. I’m proud of my honesty.”

After weeks of legal proceedings earlier this month, a jury ruled in Depp’s favor, awarding the actor $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Hurd, for her part, received compensation in the amount of $ 2 million in a counterclaim against her ex-husband.

Depp reacted to the ruling in a statement, writing: “False, very serious and criminal charges were brought against me through the media, which caused an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. He has already circumnavigated the world twice in a nanosecond and has had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I’m really humble.”

After the trial, several sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the Aquaman actress plans to appeal the decision. “She’s 100 percent appealing to freedom of speech and telling friends she’s determined to get to the Supreme Court if necessary,” an insider said earlier this month. “She is unable to understand that she has lost.”

The stars of “Rum Diary” got married in February 2015 after three years of relationship. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016.