Johnny Depp’s lawyers respond to accusations that they waged a smear campaign against Amber Heard, saying that the case never concerned money

Johnny Depp’s lawyers Camilla Vasquez and Benjamin Chu have rejected suggestions that their client’s online support influenced the jury’s decision on his defamation lawsuit.

The ups and downs of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over the years

“Social networks did not play any role. This decision was made by the jury based on the evidence presented by both sides, and, as Camilla said [earlier in the interview], it was overwhelmingly in favor of Mr. Depp,” Chu said during a joint interview with the program “Good Morning America”, which was broadcast on Wednesday, June 8, noting that the litigation “was never about money.”

The lawyer had a similar response during an appearance on Today, adding: “No, I don’t think there is any reason to believe that the jury violated their oath. And again, this sentence was disappointing to hear [from Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehof].”

Vasquez, for her part, praised the jurors for their dedication to the case. “It’s everywhere, but at the same time they were admonished every night,” she added. “They had great respect for the court and the process and did everything they could.”

Hurd’s lawyer recently mentioned the role that social media apparently played in the high-profile lawsuit. “How can you not [see]? [The jury] went home every night. They have families. Families are on social networks,” Bredehof said on the Today program on Thursday, June 2. “We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. It cannot be that they are not affected by this. And it was terrible. It really was one-sided. It’s like the Roman Colosseum.”

Comments on the lawsuit came after a judge announced earlier this month that Depp, 58, would be awarded $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages. 36-year-old Hurd, for her part, received compensation in the amount of $ 2 million without penalties for her counterclaim.

The Texas native will have to pay just $10.35 million after the amount was reduced due to a Virginia law limiting penalties. After the verdict, a source told Us Weekly that the Drive Angry actress intended to appeal the decision.

Celebrities commented on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the libel case

“She appeals 100 percent to freedom of speech and tells friends that she is determined to reach the Supreme Court if necessary,” the insider said. “She is not able to understand that she has lost.”

The actress also expressed concerns about how the verdict will affect other cases. “The disappointment I’m feeling today cannot be expressed in words,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. This is a failure. This brings back the time when a woman who talked and talked could be publicly shamed and humiliated. This throws off the notion that violence against women should be taken seriously.”

On Wednesday, Depp’s lawyers denied that the actor’s libel trial would affect the number of claims about victims of domestic violence. “To be honest, we’re not worried,” Vasquez said on the Today program. “We call on all victims to come forward and spend their day in court, which is what happened in this case.”

Every A-List Star Mentioned in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Libel Trial

For Vasquez, the case started a conversation about domestic violence that has no gender. “We believe that the verdict speaks for itself, the facts are such that the jury made a unanimous decision based on these facts,” she added on GMA.

Amid widespread reaction, the Pirates of the Caribbean star supported his fans by joining TikTok. “To all my dearest, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we’ve seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, and all because you care. And now we will all move forward together,” the Kentucky native signed his first post on Tuesday, June 7.

In conclusion, he said: “You are, as always, my employers, and I am again reduced to the minimum to say thank you, except just to say thank you. So thank you. My love and respect, JD.”