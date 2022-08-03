Johnny Depp’s lawyers accused Amber Heard of editing her bruises, but unsealed documents show that the “Pirates” actor is accused of the same

Despite the fact that the libel verdict was handed down a few months ago, talk of a lengthy lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard shows no signs of slowing down. This is partly due to the fact that both sides have filed new appeals, as well as the fact that unsealed court documents became known this week. And while Depp’s lawyers have accused Heard of editing photos of her bruises, these new documents see the “Pirates” actor accused of the same.

During a long legal battle, Johnny Depp’s legal team tried to discredit Amber Heard and her accusations of violence. One of the ways this was done was to question the authenticity of the photos taken by the Aquaman actress with her face bruised, claiming that it was actually done with makeup and/or editing. But the situation is changing thanks to unsealed documents examined by The Daily Beast (via Insider), which claim that Depp could have edited his images, which were presented as evidence.

The essence of this argument is related to discrepancies in the dates in the photos of the actor that Johnny Depp’s team presented after the alleged quarrel with Amber Heard. The problem is that the date of creation of the image is 2019, and it was assumed that it was created back in 2015. According to the documents, the other image had no creation date, but was edited in 2020. Thus, Hurd’s team claimed that these images were faked – that’s what she was accused of. As the lawyers claimed in previously sealed documents:

Missing creation dates and/or modification dates that precede the facts may be a sign of digital evidence manipulation.

But the claims of Amber Heard’s lawyers in these new documents do not end there. The lawyers demanded that they be provided with any records that Depp had about his ex-wife. They claim that the specified sound was also edited by the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor and his team.

So what did Johnny Depp’s lawyers like Camilla Vasquez have to say in response? These documents claim that these new modified dates were simply the date the images were last saved. Moreover, there were concerns that these findings would create an “unfair prejudice” against Depp among the jury. The 59-year-old actor was unable to comment to Insider regarding this new data.

Obviously, the discussion around the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard litigation is not going to slow down any time soon. It remains to be seen how each of their appeals will play out in court, and whether anything will change regarding the various defamation cases and their financial consequences. For his part, Hurd seems to be trying his best to avoid paying a whopping $10 million to her ex-husband.

Professionally, Johnny Depp is preparing to shoot his first film after the trial, and is also touring as a musician. As for Amber Heard, she is expected to play a (possibly smaller) role in Aquaman 2 on March 17. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.