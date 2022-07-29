Johnny Depp’s lawyer explained why she thinks people were thrilled with the idea she attached to the “Pirates” star

The divorce and litigation of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been going on for several years. While the public has always been interested, the situation definitely escalated when the two actors met in court in Virginia on their defamation cases. With cameras in the courtroom, countless memes and TikTok have been created using these frames. And Depp’s lawyer recently explained why, in her opinion, people liked the idea that she was related to the “Pirates” star.

One of Johnny Depp’s leading lawyers in the defamation case is named Camilla Vasquez, and she herself became a celebrity as a result of public interest in the trial. There were rumors online that she really had a romantic relationship with the actor, which she denied. Vasquez recently gave an interview to Gayle King for CBS Mornings, where she was asked how she would react to these rumors. As she put it,

It was unpleasant to hear them. But I think they started because people like love stories. They like to invent things, right? This does not mean that they are correct. And, obviously, in this case they were not true, never were true.

I don’t think anyone could blame Camilla Vasquez for being disappointed when her professional activities were surrounded by rumors related to her personal life. But from an interview with Gayle King, she seems to have understood how/why people could fabricate this narrative. How does she mention who doesn’t like a good old-fashioned love story?

Camilla Vasquez’s comments on CBS Mornings came as she continues her professional relationship with Johnny Depp. Depp and Heard’s lawyers have filed appeals against the libel convictions, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has also had other legal run-ins. Thus, Vasquez may become the subject of new rumors from people hoping to see the heyday of a modern love story.

During the same interview, Gayle King told Camille Vasquez about another reason why these rumors could have started: footage of her and Depp hugging or having small physical interactions in court. Vasquez replied with a laugh:

But I’m touchy with everyone. I mean, it’s just who I am. I am naturally described as a warm person. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking care of your customers, right? I fought for his life, his name. I think it’s perfectly normal to be able to reach out and hug him and make him feel protected.

She has a point of view. The stakes in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were high, and Camilla Vasquez is far from the only lawyer who hugged his client or patted him encouragingly on the back. But because defamation cases were played out on television, the public could analyze every interaction and every frame of footage. And countless TikTok has been made about their rumored romance.

Professionally, Johnny Depp is preparing to shoot his first film after a libel trial. But since the appeals are in the process, it remains to be seen how things will end up. Now Amber Heard owes her ex-husband more than $ 10 million. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.