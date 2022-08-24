Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camilla Vasquez admits that she became famous during the trial of Amber Heard

The widely publicized trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended a few months ago, and the consequences were interesting. The verdict awarded Depp millions of dollars in compensation and penalties, and Hurd has since decided to appeal. The lives of the two stars have definitely changed since the case ended, and the same can be said about Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. Her defense of Depp attracted a lot of attention during the trial, and this notoriety stuck with her. At the same time, Vasquez recently realized that he gained fame during the trial.

Fame can be a difficult thing, especially when it’s imposed on you so quickly. Thanks to the libel case, Camilla Vasquez became a celebrity overnight and said that social media played a role in her growing fame. Vasquez recently spoke about her new status during a conversation with the Beverly Hills Bar Association and admitted that she really lacks privacy now. However, she also seems to have taken on a certain “responsibility” that accompanies this:

But life has become a little less private. A little bit more, you know, I feel like now there are parts of my life that I have to share with fans or people, especially young women who have come forward and said, “Thank you for being an inspiration.” For helping me through a difficult hour. Or pushes me to go back to school.” I feel a huge responsibility to them to continue doing good work and to be a source of inspiration for them.

Based on her comments here, it seems that the lawyer isn’t really focused on being a celebrity, but is more concerned with being a positive role model. Honestly, this is a good way to look at such a situation. During the same interview, the lawyer continued that despite a number of changes she is going through in her daily life, there are a number of things that have not changed:

I mean, I’m obviously very close to my family. I like doing legal work, good legal work. I like working with my colleagues, especially Ben [Chu].

During the trial, Camilla Vasquez found herself at the center of many rumors, the most persistent of which was that she and Depp were dating. Vasquez reacted to rumors of an affair between her and her client, calling them “sexist” and “disappointing.” One of Depp’s friends also spoke out about the relationship rumors and actually refuted them. However, the two seem to have established a somewhat friendly relationship since Vasquez hung out with Depp at a rock concert in Prague last month.

While Johnny Depp won the case, one could argue that his lawyer was the biggest winner. After the trial ended, reports said that the lawyer was being followed by talent agents and that she had a variety of career options. Whether she will take advantage of any of these supposed opportunities remains to be seen, but it definitely sounds like the world is her oyster at the moment.

Camilla Vasquez recently weighed in on Amber Heard’s appeal, and it can be assumed that the now-famous lawyer will remain in the spotlight, at least until a solution is found on this issue. It will definitely be interesting to see what her next steps are (and whether anyone will actually ever play Vasquez on screen).