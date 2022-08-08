Johnny Depp’s friend explained what was the real relationship of lawyer Camilla Vasquez with the “Pirates” star, despite rumors of an affair

There are so many side stories connected with the recent trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that you can juggle a few conversations around the water cooler regarding the trial with your colleagues and never mention the stars of the first magnitude in the center of the event. One of the people whose participation in the trial caused a lot of headlines was Depp’s lawyer Camilla Vasquez, who endured rumors that she and Depp were dating, and even got the nickname “Wonder Woman” after she intervened to help an elderly man in a fight. . I know the whole ordeal was crazy. But now Depp’s friends are announcing the actor’s relationship with Vasquez… and it’s probably not what you think.

The names of Johnny Depp and Camilla Vasquez have been connected in different ways for several months, especially in a romantic sense – even when she defended him in a very important lawsuit. But a source close to the situation told The NY Post about a possible romance between Depp and Vasquez and refuted these juicy rumors with cold water, saying:

Camille did a great job… but she and Camille were never good friends. Johnny was fighting for his life, and she was hired by him to do it. If you’re in a trench, you can’t go have a beer with other people in the trench, but you all want to win.

And they won, which prompted Johnny Depp to thank the fans for their support, and then go on tour with Beck to start rebuilding his life. It may not be as easy as you think. Yes, Depp is shooting a new movie again and selling his work (as reported in the Post). But recently unsealed court documents have revealed more dirt on Depp, which he tried his best to keep secret, and it becomes obvious that the trial and its consequences will remain in the public eye for some time. I mean, this is already being used as inspiration for episodes of the TV series “Law and Order: IED”.

One way to worsen an already sensitive legal situation is to start a very public relationship with a lawyer hired to pry you out of your previous relationship. But Johnny Depp often makes unpredictable decisions that lead to terrible injuries or to the fact that he is paid by alpacas to return to a historical movie role. You never know what you can believe, even if it’s said under oath. However, if this Depp source can be believed, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his lawyer Camilla Vasquez did not have a romantic relationship, and it was just a professional case so that Depp could win a complicated process.

In addition, their professional relationship must continue, as Amber Heard filed appeals, and Depp’s team would have done the same if the verdict had not been passed in their favor. As we mentioned, this case (and almost everything related to it) will not disappear anytime soon, so keep following the latest news about Depp and Heard as they are revealed.