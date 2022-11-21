Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Says She Is Not a Child of The Unmemorable, and She Was Criticized by an Italian Model

Actor Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, thanks to the fact that he has played a variety of characters on the big screen for years. Most recently, he hit the headlines thanks to his ongoing litigation with Amber Heard, as well as the growing career of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. And although Lily-Rose claims that she is not a child from a Non-remembering family, she was recently criticized by Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. That’s how the situation played out.

Over the past few years, Lily-Rose Depp has made a successful career as an actress and model. But, as is often the case with the children of famous celebrities, she has been accused of nepotism more than once. She recently spoke to Elle about this conversation, sharing her thoughts about those who might belittle her achievements. Unfortunately, this caused a violent reaction from the model Vittoria Ceretti. Depp quoted the publication:

It’s strange to me to reduce someone to the idea that they exist only because it depends on the generation. It just doesn’t make any sense. If someone’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the child becomes a doctor, you won’t say, “Well, you’re a doctor just because your parent is a doctor.” I went to medical school and was trained.”

Although Lily-Rose Depp tried to clarify her comments and not compare her career with that of a doctor, her point of view is clear. Namely, that the name and statements about nepotism should not negate their training and achievements. And those comments will eventually get more widespread online thanks to a growing feud with another model.

After Lily-Rose Depp’s interview for Elle began to spread online, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti posted a response in her Instagram story, screenshots of which were taken on the Diet Prada website. In a series of posts, the 24-year-old model spoke about the claims of nepotism and the difficult time she had to go through in the industry. How she wrote,

Yes, I understand: “I’m here and I’m working hard for it.” But I would really like to see if you would have lasted the first 5 years of my career. Not only have you been rejected because I know you have experience with it and you can tell me your sad little story about it (even if at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch at your villa in Malibu). what about not playing during the flight home to the family? Hours of waiting to do a fitting/casting, just to see a helpless child walk past you, from the warm seat of her/his Mercedes with her/his driver and her/his friend/assistant/agent taking care of her/his/mental health. health???? You have no idea how much you have to fight to get people to respect you. IT TAKES YEARS. You’ll just get it by the first free day.

Here, of course, she was not shy in words. And although some may think that models have everything, Vittoria Ceretti’s post shows how difficult it was to establish yourself in the industry. And that meant serious bets and financial worries. It is for this reason that she seems to have such a problem with Lily-Rose Depp’s assessment of her own career.

There has been talk of nepotism in the entertainment industry for many years, and many famous actors these days have famous parents. The name Lily-Rose Depp was certainly associated with this discourse, as she was seen as a model and appearing in films such as Voyagers. Many of these projects came about when her father hacked the internet due to his ongoing legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard. Vittoria Caretti then wrote on Instagram about Lily-Rose Depp’s comments, saying:

I have a lot of non-apocalyptic baby friends that I respect, but I can’t stand it when you compare yourself to me. I wasn’t born on a comfortable sexy pillow with a beautiful view. I know it’s not your fault, but please appreciate and know where you’re from.

Isn’t it too late for “nepo baby” to become the official word of the year? Clearly, this makes sense, and it’s quite widely used when it comes to famous kids turned professionals like Lily-Rose Depp. She will no doubt have to prove herself in front of many skeptics, and there are many other beloved figures who have faced the chatter about nepotism, including Maya Hawke and Jack Quaid.

Lily-Rose Depp has several upcoming films, including Nosferatu performed by Robert Eggers. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie. And buckle up, as her famous father Johnny Depp seems to be in the midst of his post-trial comeback.