Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose explained why she did not comment on the lawsuit with Amber Heard

The actress hasn’t shared her take on this legal saga involving her father.

There was no shortage of news involving Johnny Depp in 2022, from a trip to France to play King Louis XV in the upcoming film The Favorite, to a brief date with one of the lawyers who represented him in his 2020 defamation case in the United Kingdom. they are suing on charges of plagiarism. However, perhaps most of the media coverage of the Pirates of the Caribbean star this year revolved around the libel trial that took place in Virginia between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Five months after the end of the trial, Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, explained why she did not comment on this particular chapter of her father’s life.

Lily-Rose Depp is one of two children who were born to Johnny Depp during his relationship with actress/singer Vanessa Paradis, the second is their son Jack. Lily-Rose Depp followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming an actress, but because she grew up in the spotlight, given her parents’ fame, she leads a more private life than one would expect from a regular celebrity, and also takes personal measures. the responsibility is quite serious. In this vein, she does not consider it necessary to add her five kopecks to what happened between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, telling Elle:

When it’s something so personal and so personal that it suddenly becomes not so personal… I feel that I really have the right to my secret garden of thoughts. I also think I’m not here to be responsible for anyone, and I feel like for most of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether it’s my family members or my boyfriends, whoever. And I’m really ready to be specific for the things I post there.

Lily-Rose Depp has previously said that she would be ready to star in a movie with Johnny Depp, but when it comes to public attention to her father’s personal life, it’s not just that she values privacy, but also the fact that she doesn’t feel the need to join the crowd. by providing your own comment. An actress is more likely to be defined by her own achievements and efforts, rather than by what men have done in her life. So while she certainly has an opinion about Johnny Depp’s tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard and, in particular, about the defamation lawsuit, she will keep that opinion to herself.

The Depp v. Heard case ended on June 1, 2022, when Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages (which were later reduced to $350,000), and Amber Heard was awarded $2 million in damages. Depp’s legal team has since filed an appeal saying he should not be held responsible for paying the $2 million because Heard’s counterclaim was “fatally flawed.” Heard’s legal team also filed its own appeal, arguing that the “Aquaman” actress should not pay the $10 million portion. Obviously, this legal saga is not over yet, but don’t count on Lily-Rose Depp to share her views on what is happening.

He will continue to report on what is happening in Johnny Depp’s professional and personal life, but as for Lily-Rose Depp, she had a busy 2021 when she appeared in the films “Crisis”, “Travelers”, “Silent Night” and “Wolf”. Next time she will play in the TV show “Idol”, which will premiere on HBO sometime in 2023.